Amitabh Bachchan birthday celebration: Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan reaches KBC 16 set

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 is currently in the news. After getting its first crorepati of the season, the makers are set to welcome Bollywood actors in the upcoming episode. The next guests on the show are none other than Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan. Both of them are going to do something special on the stage of KBC 16 on the occasion of Big B's birthday.

For the unversed, Big B will celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11. The episode that will be telecast on that night is being shot currently. On the occasion of Amitabh's birthday special episode titled 'Mahanayak ka Janmutsav', actor Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan are going to participate together and join the veteran actor on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Not only this, Big B can also get a surprise gift from both of them.

Aamir and Junaid reach the sets of KBC 16

Junaid, who recently won the hearts of fans with the Netflix film Maharaj, has left his mark as an actor and now he is ready to spread his charm on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 with his father Aamir Khan. On Saturday, Sony TV shared the latest promo video of KBC 16 on its official X handle. In the video, Aamir and Junaid are seen entering the sets of KBC together. 'Amit ji should not know that we are on the show today,' Aamir says in the video. This episode will be telecasted as Amitabh Bachchan's birthday special on October 11. Let us tell you that Aamir has come to the KBC show many times before this.

Chandra Prakash became the first crorepati

Half the journey of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 is almost over and the show has recently got its first crorepati. Let us tell you that Chandra Prakash, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has won a sum of Rs 1 crore and quit the game before attempting the Rs 7 crore question.

