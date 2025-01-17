Aman Jaiswal, TV actor known for Dhartiputra Nandini, dies in road accident in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : X Aman Jaiswal died in a road accident on Friday

TV actor Aman Jaiswal Aman Jaiswal dies in a road accident on Friday. He had worked in many Hindi serials, the most famous one being Dhartiputra Nandini. The 23-year-old died in a road accident on Mumbai's Jogeshwari Western Express Highway.

Dhiraj Mishra, writer of Dhartiputra Nandini confirmed the news through his social media account. Mishra paid his last respect to Aman and wrote, "Tum jeevit rahoge hamari yaadon mein...ishwar kabhi kabhi kitna kroor ho sakta hai aaj tumhari mrityu ne ehsaas kara diya...alvida (You will live on in our memories... How cruel God can sometimes be, today your death has made me realize this... Goodbye)."

It is being told that Aman was on his way for an audition when he was hit by a truck.

More about Aman Jaiswal

Aman Jaiswal belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Balia. In Dhartiputra Nandini, he portrayed the main character. In the Sony TV series Punyashlok Ahilyabai, he portrayed Yashwant Rao Phanse. The program ran from January 2021 to October 2023. He began his career as a model and appeared in Udaariyaan, produced by TV's power couple Sargun Mehta and starring Ravi Dubey.