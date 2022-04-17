Akash Singh wins Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan; takes home Rs 15 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : AKASH SINGH Akash Singh

The winner is here! Akash Singh has won Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. He took home the golden trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Yo Highness became the first runners-up and received 5 Rs lakh, defeating Sukhdeb, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban.

Akash Singh made a tremendous start to the season on the back of his electrifying dance performances and instantly established himself as a promising contender of this season. Expressing his excitement and joy, Akash Singh said, "I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it."

"I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show, and to COLORS for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey," he added. Also Read: Hunarbaaz Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Akash Singh wins the show, takes home Rs 15 lakh prize money

The reality show, which marked the TV debut of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, also had ace filmmaker Karan Johar and superstar Mithun Chakraborty on the judges panel. The first season of this homegrown venture set a new benchmark for giving a platform to talented individuals from across the country. Hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the show brought immense joy and laughter making it a memorable journey for everyone.

‘Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan’ finale was packed with many unforgettable highlights. The star-studded event had Neetu Kapoor as guest along with the judges-- Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar. Also, Surbhi Chandna, who hosted the show in Bharti's absence was present at the finale.