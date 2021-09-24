Aishwarya Raj Bukhani, Shoib Ali all set to sizzle in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya's new episode 

Popular show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya latest season has been trending in the youth lately for its realistic portrayal of problems faced by the youth and how the right understanding & support from loved ones and partners can help one sail through. The upcoming episode - Couple Separation, which releases on 25th September 2021 at 7 PM, will feature Aishwarya Raj Bukhani and Shoib Ali, two talented actors from the industry.
Known for playing a host of versatile roles on television, Aishwarya will be portraying the character of Ananya, a former Ms. Himachal runner-up, while popular actor and singer Shoib Ali will be seen portraying the character of Aarav, a decent guy who loves playing the guitar.
Sharing her experience of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Aishwarya shares, “It feels great to be a part of such a popular show Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on Zing that continues to enjoy an ever-growing fandom amongst the youth. Being a fan of love stories and a hopeless romantic myself, I always wanted to do something like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
I play the character of Ananya, who is independent and Ms. Himachal runner up. It’s a beautiful story said in a unique way. I hope the audience will love this season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya too and particularly the episode Couple Separation.”
The all-new upcoming episode couple separation is a story of Ananya and Aarav who have their respective partners but don’t love them. To teach their partners a lesson, Ananya and Aarav join hands together. What follows is a crazy, adventurous and ride filled with self-realization that helps Ananya overcome her hurdles and Aarav realize what actually true love is.
To know keep watching Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya S12 at 7 pm on Saturday, 25th September 2021.