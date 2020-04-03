After Shaktimaan, Dekh Bhai Dekh is back on TV. Here's how Shekhar Suman, Urvashi Dholakia and others look now

A lot of old and iconic shows have made their way to the Television screens once again looking at the current scenario of lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic widespread. Recently, public broadcaster Doordarshan announced the re-run of Ramayan and Mahabharat later which fans wanted them to bring back all the popular shows of that time. Soon a re-telecast of shows like Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Circus, etc was announced. Well now, another name has been added to the list and it is that of Dekh Bhai Dekh which was one of the most classic sit-com depicting the story of the Diwan family.
The show went AIR on April 1 and the announcement of the same was made on Twitter by the official account of the channel which read. "Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational."
Fight Against Coronavirus
Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pwVRlegfBJ— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 1, 2020
The show which featured actors like Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Bhavana Balsavar, Urvashi Dholakia and Deven Bhojani was based on the story family with three generations and how they faced the ups and downs in life with a comic backdrop.
Actor Shekhar Suman, in an interview with a leading portal revealed that he is quite happy about the re-run of his show. He said, "I am happy that a family entertainer will be watched by youngsters. They will realise the joy of living together in a joint family. We need the spirit of being together with our loved ones in tough times like these."
Meanwhile, have a look at how the cast of the show looked then and now:
-
Shekhar Suman
-
Farida Jalal
-
Navin Nischol
He passed away in the year 2019 after succumbing to heart attack.
-
Sushma Seth
-
Bhavana Balsaver
-
Vishal Singh
-
Urvashi Dholakia
View this post on Instagram
Wet hair don't care 🥰💋 . . #urvashidholakia9 #live #love #laugh #dreamer #believer #believealwaysandforever #fierce #strong #thisisme #iamwhoiam #mylife #loveit #happiness #💋 #style #stylefile #fashion #popofcolor #black #throwback #selfquarantine #socialdistancing #love #selftime #tbt #wethair #dontcare
-
Amar Upadhyay
-
Natasha Singh
-
Deven Bhojani
View this post on Instagram
#bhakarwadiedits #bhakarwadionsab #bhakarwadi #bhakarwadifans #bhakarwadiforever♥ #bhakarwadi_fan_club #bhakarwadiaddicts #annagokhale #annabhai #devenbhojani #sabtv #serialactress #funnyactor #serial #mandar #actresslife #actress #actor #pic #tmkocfans #edits #edit #gokhale
