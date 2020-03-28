After Ramayan, Doordarshan brings back Mahabharat on TV starting today | When and Where to watch

Image Source : TWITTER Doordarshan brings back Mahabharat on TV starting today | When and Where to watch

Amidst the lockdown, fans have been demanding to bring back 90's popular shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata. While Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday morning announced that Ramayan is making a comeback on Doordarshan, fans were waiting for Mahabharat's return as well. Later in the day, the day announced that they are bringing back BR Chopra's Mahabharat which is going to entertain people once again. Where these two shows used to air on the small screen in the 90s, people used to forget everything and watch them. Now that the citizens of the country are locked down at their homes, they want to go down the memory lane and enjoy these shows on TV.

In his tweet, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar revealed that just like Ramayan, Mahabharat will also air twice daily, starting from Saturday, March 28. He revealed that the show will be broadcast on DD Bharti at 12 noon and 7 pm.

After Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, now Doordarshan brings you another epic show BR Chopra's Mahabharat starting from tomorrow (March 28) on its @DD_Bharati channel. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/weN46uVEBN — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 27, 2020

Mahabharata, which originally aired on 2 October 1988 to 24 June 1990, was produced by B. R. Chopra. It featured Nitish Bhardwaj as Krishna and Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, with Gajendra Chauhan, Praveen Kumar, Arjun, Sameer Chitre and Sanjeev Chitre as the Pandavas, and Punit Issar playing Duryodhana.

When asked about Mahabharat being retelecasted and the public demanding its return, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who used to play the iconic character of Bhagwan Shri Krishna in the epic drama told IANS, "This is wonderful. There are a certain set of values to be learnt from Ramayan and some lessons from Mahabharat. Ramayan will teach today's generation restraint while Mahabharat will give them so many things to think about. It will help them introspect."

Emphasizing why millennials also should watch these epics, which were aired long before they were born, the actor further said: "Perhaps millennials will laugh at the special effects because they are used to much better quality but they need to be told by their parents that this was 30 years ago when special effects didn't exist in this country. Characterisation, storytelling, and dialogues are the core things of these two serials. Kids will benefit if they focus on the same."

Demand for Ramayan and Mahabharat's return arose on social media soon after PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On this, Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan and All India Radio) CEO Shashi Shekhar stated that they were in talks with the people who have the rights of 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' to bring back the shows on TV.

Union I&B minister @PrakashJavdekar:



Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting the re-telecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28) on @DDNational



- One episode in the morning 9 am to 10 am

- Another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm pic.twitter.com/LKdHIdXVce — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 27, 2020

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana will also air again on TV from March 28. The telecast of the show will air from March 28 on Doordarshan's National Channel at 9 am and the second episode at 9 pm.

