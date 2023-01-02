After Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, says 'best to move on...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAGHARSALMAN1 Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar quit Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Actress Disha Parmar, who essayed the role of Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is currently Amby Valley, enjoying her New Year with singer-actor husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple earlier had no plans for the celebrations, but then they decided to ring in the New Year with a few friends. However, there is a piece of bad news for Disha's fans. The actress is bidding adieu to her character Priya in the abovementioned show. She feels that the journey is over now and it's time to move on.

After Nakuul Mehta, who played the lead as Ram, Disha is now exiting the show. She shared that earlier, when the makers introduced a leap, and she had to play the role of a mother to a five-year-old girl, she had apprehensions, but since the track was intriguing, she continued but now Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is taking a 20-year leap. For the unversed, Disha, who had been part of the show for one and a half years, played mother to a five-year-old Pihu in the show.

Talking to ETimes, the actress said, "Earlier too, when the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it. I decided to go ahead with it and it was a great experience. But, now with the 20-year leap, I felt that I have given my best to the show and after one-and-a-half years, it's time to move on. I would not say I am quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade... was a great experience and I enjoyed it thoroughly."

Disha agrees that shows can get monotonous and believes that churning out episodes every day is not an easy task. "There were days when I wasn't happy, but mostly I enjoyed playing Priya in the show," she added.

The daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a special place for itself among the audience ever since it was launched. It starred Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms. The chemistry of Ram and Priya is loved by the fans and they are called #Raya by the viewers of the show.

Latest Entertainment News