Aditya Singh Rajput laid to rest at Oshiwara crematorium; postmortem report awaited

Splitsvilla fame, Aditya Singh Rajput has been laid to rest today. The actor has said final goodbyes to the world. His death came as a shock to the television industry. He was found dead in the bathroom of his home on Monday afternoon (May 22), Mumbai Police said. The 32-year-old actor was living in a shared apartment on the 11th floor of the Lashkaria Heights building in the posh Oshiwara area.

Till now there is no official word on the exact cause of his death, preliminary reports suggest it could probably be owing to a suspected drug overdose. The actor's body has been sent for a post-morterm, the report of which is awaited and the Oshiwara Police Station is conducting further investigations from all possible angles, said an official. The postmortem reports are still awaited. Many celebrities such as Suyyash Rai and Varun Sood took to social media to express their shock and grief over Rajput’s demise.

Aditya hailed from Delhi and started off as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. He was a part of around 300 advertisements and participated in reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

How did Aditya Singh Rajput die? Timeline

- Police said Rajput was not keeping well for the last few days. The maid claimed that the actor had cough, cold and nausea, adding that Aditya had partied on Sunday too. According to the maid's statement, Aditya woke up at 11 a.m. on Monday (May 23) and had paratha for breakfast, but after that he felt uneasy and kept vomiting, after which he asked her to cook khichdi for him.

- Between 2 pm and 2.30 pm, Aditya went to the bathroom. His house servant heard a loud fall and ran to see him, Aditya had fallen on the ground and had also suffered a minor injury.

- The house help ran downstairs and asked the watchman for help, according to whom-- some tiles in the bathroom were broken, went he entered to see Aditya.

- The watchman lifted Aditya, who had fainted, to the bed and called a doctor from a nearby hospital, who suggested that the actor needed to be shifted to the hospital.

- Aditya was taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared brought dead. Presently the police is investigating the matter, the post-mortem will be done at Siddharth Hospital today at 11 am and the last rites will be performed today itself with the approval of the family.

Aditya Singh Rajput started his career at the age of 17. He was born in Delhi. After the death of the actor, along with the film industry, his fans have got a big shock. Aditya also worked in the web series 'Gandi Baat'. Fans liked his acting very much. The actor was associated with the production house for a long time. Aditya had a special identity in the glamor circuit of Mumbai. He was often seen at parties and Page 3 events. Aditya's family lives in Delhi. But due to work, Aditya lived with a roommate in a building named Lashkaria Heights in Andheri Lokhandwala.

