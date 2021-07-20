Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA NARAYAN Aditya Narayan to quit hosting TV shows, says '2022 will be my final year as a host'

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has decided to hang up his boots as a host on Indian television. He revealed that he will not be seen as a host after 2022 as 'it's time to do bigger things'. He feels that he should move on to bigger responsibilities. Singer-actor plans to give the small screen a break after wrapping up his prior commitments. Aditya also shared that the TV industry has enabled him to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life.

Speaking to ETimes, Aditya said, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months...I will take a break from TV next year. I feel great about doing multiple things at a time, but it’s also exhausting."

Calling television his 'cocoon' that gave him fame and success, the singer added, "As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things."

"I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success. It has enabled me to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life. It’s not that I will abandon TV, but I will do something else like participate in a game show or judge one. But my time as a host is coming to an end," he further added.

Aditya concluded "After all these years of hosting, main apne pairon par khada hoon, par pairon par khade ho kar abhi pair mein thodi problem hone lagi hai. Ab seat par baithne ka time aa gaya hai."

Meanwhile, Aditya started as a host on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007.

