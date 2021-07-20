Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Comedian Bharti Singh reveals being inappropriately touched during initial days of her career

Comedian-actress Bharti Singh started her journey with stand-up comedy and rose to fame with her child character 'Lalli'. Over the years, she has not only ruled the comedy shows but has also become a successful host. Recently, Bharti appeared on actor and host, Maniesh Paul’s podcast where she made several heartbreaking revelations about her past and childhood. The comedienne revealed how during the initial days of her career, she was touched inappropriately by show coordinators but she couldn’t raise her voice as she didn’t know the difference between right and wrong.

She opened up about coming through extreme poverty, and the initial challenges she faced in the entertainment industry as a woman, before becoming a star.

"The coordinators ( of shows) misbehaved sometimes. They would rub their hands on the back. I would know it’s not a good feeling, but then I would think that he’s like my uncle, he can’t be bad. Maybe I am wrong and he is right. So I thought this doesn’t feel right. I had no understanding. I have the confidence to fight now, for my body, for my honour. I can now say 'what is the matter, what are you looking at, go out we are changing now'. I can speak up now, but I had no courage back then," Bharti said.

During her conversation, Bharti also shared about the time when men from whom her father had taken debt would show up at their house and misbehave with her mother.

The actress recalled living in extreme poverty before she entering the industry. Talking about the same, she said "Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha (I didn’t feel like going home). I would stay in college with my friends, and eat at the hostel. I knew once I go back, I would have to face poverty. Live in that dim light." Bharti disclosed how her family is still not accustomed to the lavish lifestyle she can now afford.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh, who rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, will soon be seen in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. She is married to screenwriter and television producer Harsh Limbachiya.

