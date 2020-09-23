Actress Disha Parmar of Woh Apna Sa fame tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPARMAR Disha Parmar informed about her health by sharing a social media post

The ongoing coronavirus health menace is continuing to affect people and how. Recently, Woh Apna Sa actress Disha Parmar has also been tested positive for the deadly virus. She took to her Instagram handle to inform fans about her health. The actress shared a note on her Instagram story where she wrote, “As they say there is no right timing for bad time… Being positive never was so awful (sic).”

Not just her, but the actress's mom was also tested positive for COVID-19. According to an ETimes report, Disha was quoted saying, “My mom tested corona positive around 10 days back. She’s better now and recovering well. But yesterday, I had to get tested because I developed symptoms. My tests came positive. I am almost asymptomatic. I just have a little soreness in the throat and feel fatigued. We were following up with my mother’s medical treatment and I also got it.”

The actress mentioned that she and her mom are under home quarantine and they are following all the necessary guidelines to recover soon. “I am also hoping that the pandemic will get over soon, and we all get back to living our normal lives. It has been a difficult time for the entire country in the past few months. Initially, the country faced the lockdown and now, when everything has opened up, the cases are increasing,” she said.

Disha is famous for acting in daily soaps like Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. She is quite a star on social media as well and keeps her fans updated with her pictures and videos daily. The actress also enjoys a good number of fan following.

