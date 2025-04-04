ACP Pradyuman to die in second season of crime thriller CID? Deets inside As per India Today's report, the show's beloved character ACP Pradyuman played by Shivaji Satam is exiting the crime-thriller CID in the upcoming episodes.

One of the longest-running TV series in India, CID, is expected to take a dramatic turn in its upcoming plot. The story is about a group of officers who work for the Crime Investigation Department and solve criminal cases with the help of professional forensic experts. As per India Today's report, the show's beloved character, ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, is exiting the crime-thriller in the upcoming episodes. The makers have decided to make a dark twist in the plot by making his character die in a boom-blast mishap.

Will ACP Pradyuman die in CID?

Gangs Of Wasseypur director Tigmanshu Dhulia who recently joined the cast of CID after six years will play the character of Barbussa. In one of the episodes, Tigmanshu's character will plant a bomb to take down the CID squad. Except for ACP Pradyuman, the rest of the team members would be saved and Shivaji Satam's character would lose his life during this boom blast mishap.

About CID

Earlier this year, the second instalment of CID premiered on the OTT platform Netflix with the first 18 episodes on February 21, 2025, with new episodes dropping every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM from February 22, 2025. This series features Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava in the lead roles. The cop-drama series created by BP Singh was first aired on January 21, 1998. The famous TV series CID went off air in October 2018 after running for 20 years straight.

Moreover, the hit TV show continues to be available on Sony Entertainment and Sony LIV platform.

