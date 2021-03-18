Ace of Space: Divya Agarwal, Vikas Gupta remember late contestant Danish Zehen on his birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANISH.ZEHENN__ Divya Agarwal, Vikas Gupta remember late contestant Danish Zehen on his birthday

It's been three years that famous YouTuber and Ace Of Space contestant Season 1 Danish Zehen passed away. The contestant, who enjoyed a massive fan following, died in a tragic road accident on December 20, 2018, when he was driving after attending a wedding and his car lost control. The vehicle hit a wall on the roadside, resulting in Danish's on-the-spot death. The YouTuber is still loved by his close ones and fans, who remembered him on his birth anniversary on March 16.

On Danish's birthday, Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram stories and shared her favourite memory with the YouTuber. She reposted a video which is from Ace Of Space, where Danish pulls a prank on one of the contestants. Danish went on his knees to propose Divya, holding her hand.

She had previously shared the video when he passed away and captioned it as, "It is still unbelievable.. Happy Soul.. Danish will always be in our hearts... God rest his soul in peace and the angels to always be there with you! @danish_zehen."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Bigg Boss fame Vikas Gupta, who was quite close to Danish, was spotted celebrating Danish's birthday with his NGO kids on the occassion. Vikas took to his social media and shared the videos from the celebration. Posting the video of enjoying with little kids, Vikas captioned, "Happy birthday #zehen may you be at #HaPeace where ever you are. Thankyou #Danish for inspiring not just me but so many more to be good and do good - #vikasgupta #danishzehen."

See his post here:

For those unversed, Danish was quite famous for his look and styling. After his death, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took inspiration from his look for his film ABCD 3.