Abhishek Bajaj crops Pranit More out of Bigg Boss 19 finale pic with Ashnoor, Gaurav Khanna and the trophy Abhishek Bajaj has sparked buzz online after sharing photos from Bigg Boss 19 grand finale in which he noticeably cropped out fellow contestant Pranit More. The edited picture features Ashnoor Kaur, winner Gaurav Khanna and other contestants.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More, who were great friends from the start of the show, don't seem to share the same bond anymore. Just when fans thought that both Abhishek and Pranit were over the eviction incident, Bigg Boss 19 finale grand premiere proved otherwise.

As a result, Abhishek cropped Pranit from every photo from the Bigg Boss 19 finale night. When Salman Khan called Pranit More to the stage after his elimination from the Top 5, the camera panned towards Abhishek, and fans were quick to notice that he didn't even look at him.

Abhishek Bajaj edits Pranit More from Bigg Boss 19 finale night photos

Abhishek arrived at the BB 19 grand finale to cheer for Gaurav Khanna. He posed for photos with the former contestants of the house and also the winner, Gaurav Khanna, who was holding the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. However, fans were quick to notice how the actor cleverly cropped Pranit More from all of his pictures.

Now you might wonder how we are so sure that Pranit was in the pictures in the first place? Mridul Tiwari also posted a similar set of photos. Most of them had Pranit in the frame. Take a look:

In fact, Pranit and Abhishek directly addressed the eviction incident at the grand finale. Take a look:

How did fans react to Abhishek cropping out Pranit?

Fans took to the comment section and instantly noticed how Pranit More wasn't a part of any Abhishek Bajaj photo from the Bigg Boss 19 finale. They wrote, "Pranit ko har pic me se kaat diya", "Pranit bhai", "Why are childish Pranit’s fans telling Bajaj what to do? He handled his eviction with grace, even though he was Pranit’s first priority. He still spoke respectfully in his first interviews. But after seeing the constant mocking and the complete lack of consideration for his feelings even yesterday why should he stay friends with someone who never valued him? I’m glad Abhishek is moving on with the right people. He deserves success, respect, and all the love coming his way", "Kl wo sb sort out krleta pranit se Lekin pranit ne wapas uska dil dukha diya "Toh Mene kundii khol di" ye bolkr."

What happened between Abhishek Bajaj and Pranit More?

During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Pranit More was the captain of the house, host Salman Khan gave him the power to eliminate anyone between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. After much deliberation, Pranit voted Abhishek out. The decision was a bolt from the blue, especially since Abhishek, Pranit and Ashnoor were a part of the same group.

While fans got over it soon, it seems like Abhishek Bajaj couldn't bury the hatchet with Pranit More.

