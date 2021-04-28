Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AASHKA GORADIA Aashka Goradia, husband Brent Goble test positive for COVID-19

Television actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble have been tested positive for COVID-19. Aashka took to her social media to inform her fans, followers and well-wishers about her health. She called the new strain of the virus a sly devil and also requested everyone to pray for people who are ‘debilitated’ with the COVID-19.

The actress shared a note on her Insta story and wrote, "In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgoble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyle we aren't experiencing any deliberating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, saf, and not in contact with anyone."

She further added, "Folks, it doesn't matter how healthy you are - everyone, literally everyone, is at risk. This new strain is a nasty and sly devil. We had tested on Saturday, and reports came back negative. Monday we tested again to be double sure, and... lockdown. While we appreciate all the concern and speed recovery wishes, I’d implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayer. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let’s all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us."

Recently, Aashka announced that she is quitting acting. The actress has decided to switch her career to business and retire from showbiz. Aashka Goradia in an interview with Bombay Times said, "Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursue what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words. When I look at all that life has given me, I am grateful to be on a path that is mine, which is unlike any other, and one where my dreams are turning into reality. Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy."

Aashka Goradia was last seen in the 2019 show Daayan. She rose to fame with her role in the popular TV show Kkusum. She was also seen in reality shows Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye.