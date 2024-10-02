Aamir Khan asks hilarious questions to Amitabh Bachchan in his birthday special episode | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Aamir asks hilarious questions to Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 16 set

Amitabh Bachchan is going to celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11. Like the past several years, the actor will celebrate his birthday on the set of KBC. On this occasion, some special guest always comes to the show. The previous year, Big B's wife and actor Jaya Bachchan had reached KBC 16 to surprise him. Along with her Abhishek Bachchan also made the episode extra special. Now this year an actor-father-son duo are going to grace the show. Yes! Aamir Khan reached the set of KBC 16 with his son Junaid to celebrate Big B's birthday on KBC 16.

Amir Khan asks personal questions to Amitabh Bachchan

On reaching the set of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Aamir Khan asked several questions to Big B. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist asked such questions that Amitabh Bachchan got surprised. Sony TV has shared a promo of the upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in which Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan are seen sitting on the hot seat and asking questions to Big B.

It is shown in the promo that Aamir Khan says to Big B, 'I have a super duper question for you. When Jaya ji (Jaya Bachchan) used to go for shooting with some other hero, then who is that hero whose name used to hurt you and make you jealous?'

Fans are eager to know the answer

On hearing this question by Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan started laughing. Now the curtain will be raised on October 11 on what answer Big B gives. The actor's answer has not been shown in the promo. In such a situation, Big B's fans are very excited to know who that actor is.

It is significant to note that Junaid will also accompany Amir on KBC. The actor made his debut this year with YRF's Maharaj. The film was released on Netflix and featured Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh along with Junaid.

