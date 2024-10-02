'Don't trivialise it...,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu fires back at Congress' K Surekha for politicising her divorce

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu fires back at Congress' K Surekha

'The Family Man 2' actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with her former husband and actor Chaitanya Akkineni in 2021. Since then the couple has never been spotted a the same place. Sam had openly said at Koffee With Karan that things ended on a bitter note for the couple and that they might not see eye to eye with each other. However, the former couple has now moved forward in life. While Samantha is busy with her work life, Chai is all set to get remarried to his girlfriend and actor Sobhita Dhulipala. While the world may have moved on from the topic, Cabinet Minister for Forest and Environment, and Endowments in the Government of Telangana, Konda Surekha brought the matter to light once again with her bizarre take on their relationship. It also seems like Sam had enough of people talking about her divorce, as she has hit back at Congress member for politicising her divorce.

What had Konda Surekha said?

Telangana's Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday triggered a massive row after allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao and linking him with the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Launching a scathing attack on KT Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Surekha said he was the reason why many actresses left the film industry and married early. She went on to say that KT Rama Rao blackmailed film personalities after getting them addicted to drugs.

Her controversial statements brought sharp criticism from Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who said her statements were "completely irrelevant and false" and demanded that she withdraw them.

Samantha hits back

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and wrote a long note to clear her side on the matter. "To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight...It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into please don't trivialise it. I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy," Samantha wrote.

Here note further read, "My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so."

