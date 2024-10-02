Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Vettaiyan' trailer is powerful, impressive and on-point | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOTS Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan's 'Vettaiyan' trailer is out now

The powerful trailer of superstar Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan has been released. Fans are liking this trailer very much. Along with him, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is also seen in Tashan in Vettaiyan trailer. Moreover, both the veteran actors are going to be seen together in a film after 33 years. Let us tell you that Rajinikanth is playing the role of an honest IPS officer in this film, while Big B will once again be seen fighting court cases in the role of a lawyer. This 2-minute 39-second trailer starts with a murder scene while everyone else plays their part.

In this trailer, Rajinikanth is going to be seen as an encounter specialist. Seeing this trailer, fans are saying that this film will prove to be a super hit. Along with both the superstars, South actors Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil can also be spotted in Vettaiyan trailer.

What is the trailer about?

It is shown in the trailer that after a murder, everyone is protesting, but the government is not helping much in this matter. Then Rajinikanth enters this case and then he promises to find the culprit. Rajinikanth is playing the role of an encounter specialist in this film. Rajinikanth goes against Amitabh Bachchan and does his job. In the trailer, Rajinikanth is playing the role of a loyal policeman. Fans are liking the actor's role very much.

Watch the trailer here:

Release date

Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan will be released in theatres on October 10, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film. Some time ago, the makers of this film shared a post on social media and informed that the trailer of this film would be released after 1 hour. Let us tell you that the trailer of 'Vettaiyan' has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. In this trailer, along with Rajinikanth, the acting of Big B, Rana Daggubati and Fahadh Faasil also looks tremendous.

