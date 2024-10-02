Actor Imran Zahid files RTI to seek answers on Pakistan artist's collaborations amid 'Maula Jatt' ban

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Imran Zahid files ITR on Fawad-Mahira's Maula Jatt release postponement

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', released in the year 2022 in Pakistan, was going to be released in India on October 2. After 10 years, a Pakistani film was being released in India. However, as soon as this news of its release was out, protests started in many parts of India to stop the release of the film. A few days ago, in a special conversation, Pakistani distributor Nadeem Mandviwala said that this film would be released only in Punjab. But now even the release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in Punjab has also been cancelled.

Now on the one hand, while there is pressure to not release this film in India, on the other hand, Indian actor Imran Zahid has filed an RTI in the Broadcast Ministry in support of Fawad Khan's film.

Clarification sought regarding this Pakistani drama

According to a report in Mid Day, there are two major reasons for Delhi-based theatre actor Imran Zahid filing the Right to Information (RTI) petition. First, he wants to know from the Indian government whether Pakistani artists and theatre actors are prohibited from working in India.

Second, he also wants clarification from the government on whether he can make an Indian adaptation of the Pakistani show 'Humsafar' starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, which he had announced some time ago in collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt. The actor does not feel right to suddenly stop the release of Maula Jatt after announcing it in India. He says that a lot is at stake for the makers.

Indian artists should be aware of this situation, says Zahid

Talking on the matter, actor Imran Zahid said, "When the announcement of the release of this film was made, I filed an RTI in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, so that I could get any information on the ban of films from the Indian government. Because we are working on the adaptation of Pakistani drama, we are worried about whether our project will run smoothly or it will also have to face a ban".

Imran also said that it is important for Indian artists to know about this situation. Let us tell you that in the year 2022, The Legend of Maula Jatt did very good business in Pakistan as well as abroad. It became the first Pakistani film to mint Rs 100 crores at the box office.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs join hands for PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission 2024