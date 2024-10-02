Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs join hands for PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission 2024

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Kareena and Saif join PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make every Indian a part of the new campaign to make India clean on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. Bollywood stars are also joining Prime Minister Modi's mission. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kapil Sharma and Alia Bhatt have associated with PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission 2024. The actors share videos on their Instagram profiles to spread awareness about the same. Let's know what these Bollywood actors have to say on the cleanliness drive.

Saif and Kareena join hands with PM Modi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have jointly shared a video on Instagram. Announcing her joining the Swachh Bharat Mission, Kareena Kapoor Khan says in the video, "Today I want to talk to you not as an actress but as a mother who wants the best for her children. Swachh Bharat Mission is a mission in which every family should participate." Saif Ali Khan says, "For us today, it is more about cleanliness than cleanliness, we want to set an example for our children. Mahatma Gandhi always said that a new change starts with us. Let us be a part of this mission which creates a bright future for us and our families."

Alia Bhatt also involved with the Swachh Bharat Mission

Actress Alia Bhatt is also associated with this Swachh Bharat Mission of PM Modi. Alia Bhatt has said that we all should join the Swachh Bharat Mission and adopt the teachings of Gandhiji. "Today I like to join this mission of Prime Minister Modi," the Jigra actor said. Apart from her, Pankaj Tripathi was also associated with this Swachh Bharat Mission. Giving a message about cleanliness, Pankaj Tripathi sent his message in Bhojpuri to his local residents.

Tiger Shroff also shared his opinion

Actor Tiger Shroff is also associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission. Tiger posted a video and said, "I have come today to talk to you about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. We have to make our own identity in our country. Just like martial arts requires dedication and decency. We have to join the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' in the same way."

Kapil Sharma also gave a message

On the issue of cleanliness on Swachh Bharat Mission, Kapil Sharma has also appealed to the countrymen for cleanliness through social media. "We should teach our children that just like we throw garbage in the dustbin, similarly we should throw it in the dustbin outside as well. With such small efforts, we will be able to tell the world that we are ahead not only in fun and jokes but also in these works," the comedian said.

