From Sanjay Dutt to Kamal Haasan, film celebs wish fans on Gandhi Jayanti

Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, film celebrities took to their social media handles and penned heartfelt tributes remembering the contributions of the great leader. From Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt to South star Chiranjeevi, several members of the film fraternity extend wishes on the special day. Sanjay Dutt shared a still from his film Lage Raho Munna Bhai and wrote, ''celebrating the spirit of Bapu's wisdom, non-violence and gandhigiri on this Gandhi Jayanti.

Actress Kriti Kharbanda shared an AI-generated pic of Mahatma Gandhi and wrote, ''Happy Birthday, Bapu. #gandhijayanti #happybirthday #internationaldayofnonviolence''

South star Kamal Haasan shared a picture of Gandhiji and penned a long note on Gandhi Jayanti. ''Gandhiji’s life lived in the service of his fellow man, shall withstand the test of time, as the seminal moment in human history, when one simple man altered the course of ideological evolution of human civilisation. As for me, I have taken my own journey both with the man and the idea. He shall always remain my conscience, my Bapu who like my father, taught me that honesty and love for all shall conquer all,'' he wrote.

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi also extended wishes on Gandhi Jayanti and wrote, ''Remembering The Mahatma .. Peace, Perseverance and Truth were his Power.''

Varun Dhawan also shared a separate post on Gandhi Jayanti featuring himself sitting on the floor with folded hands in between of Mahatma Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi's statue.

Vijay Sethupathi shared an update about his upcoming film, Gandhi Talks, and wrote, "The voice that matters today, the voice that will echo soon in every corner! Gandhi Jayanthi wishes to all #GandhiTalks coming soon.''

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut shared a video of herself and asked citizens to take a pledge of cleanliness, recalling Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's teachings.

