Triptii Dimri denies taking money for Jaipur event after facing backlash, says 'fully honored professional..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri will next feature in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Triptii Dimri, who recently faced backlash for allegedly skipping an event in Jaipur, has now come forward denying these claims. Earlier, the organisers of a Nari Shakti event of FICCI FLO's Jaipur chapter said that the actress committed to attend their event, held on October 1, and did not turn up. Now, a statement has been issued by the actress, shared by her spokesperson mentioning that Triptii attended all the events she had committed to do in the city.

''During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film,'' Hindustan Times reported quoting the spokesperson of Triptii.

The statement also refuted the organisers' claim that Triptii committed to attend the said event or even charged money for it. ''Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities.''

How it all started?

The event was scheduled to be held in a hotel located on the JLN Marg in Jaipur. One of the female organisers claimed that a deal was made with the actress of Rs 5.5 lakh for the event. She also said that their team will be filing a case against Triptii and added that Jaipur should boycott her and her movie.

Several videos from the event circulated over all social media wherein posters of Triptii Dimri were defaced with black colour. The poster of her upcoming film was also taken down. For the unversed, her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also stars Rajkummar Rao and is set to hit the big screens on October 11.