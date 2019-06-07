Union Minister Smriti Irani pens emotional note for 'Rockstar Friend' Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

TV producer Ekta Kapoor and Union Minister Smriti Irani's friendship is not unknown to anyone. The duo has been expressing their love for each other on social media from the times immemorial. Recently, when Irani swore an oath as one of the cabinet ministers, Ekta Kapoor accompanied her to Sidhi Vinayak Temple barefoot along with newborn son Ravie Kapoor. She even rooted for Smriti Irani on the Lok Sabha Election Results day on May 23. On Friday, Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 44th birthday. Wishes from all quarters are flooding the social media but among all, this one emotional note has touched hearts. Kapoor's best friend Smriti Irani shared a picture of the TV producer and wrote, "You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor rockstar Maasi , anchor , friend."

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani's friendship dates back to the times of Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Irani rose to fame with her stint as Tulsi Virani in daily soap which was helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The duo engage in Instagram banter and make headlines to this day.

Their friendship is no less than #BFFGoals for the netizens out there.

Talking about Ekta Kapoor's birthday, wishes are pouring in from TV actors on social media. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel also took to his Instagram and shared a picture collage with Ekta Kapoor to wish her on her birthday. Alongside, he wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY .... to the Hottest Producer in B-Town .... to the the most Amazing Friend ... and above all, to the lil girl inside with a heart of gold. Love You Ekta Jus be the way you are because nothing comes even remotely close to the Original. @ektaravikapoor ... tum ho Mohobbatein."

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor always has her hands full. On her birthday, she dropped the first look posters of her web series M.O.M: Mission Over Mars which stars Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh and Poulami Ghosh in the lead roles.