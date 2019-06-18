Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Updates : Water cut leaves Gokuldham residents in despair

Gokuldham residents are helpless without water in the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 22:00 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Updates : Water cut  at Gokuldham leaves everyone in despair 

In the latest episode of the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, water scarity issue will cause much problems to the residents of the Gokuldam scoiety. Iyer is furious with Jethalal for using the only bucket of water he had reserved for his use. Jethalal had thought that Iyer has already had his bath, but that wasn't the case. Iyer had applied a paste of curd and turmeric to his hair to make it smooth and silky. He wanted to use the bucket of water for washing his hair but Jethalal ended up using it.

Jethalal has a flight to catch to Delhi for a meeting so he leaves excusing himself and with a promise that he would return Iyer's favour after coming back to Gokuldham.

Iyer complains to Bapuji that he used the water that he had reserved for his bath. Bapuji tells them that he's coming down and just then Taarak Mehta comes out hearing the commotion. Anjali says that they have water at their place.

