Sophie Turner on her GOT character's fate: Don't see Sansa Stark getting married, having children

Sophie Turner talks about her Game Of Thrones character's fate

Sophie Turner has addressed the future of Sansa Stark, her Game of Thrones alter ego, after the HBO show's finale saying she doesn't see the character becoming a wife or mother. Sansa was named Queen in the North in the hotly-debated final episode of the epic fantasy series, which aired in May. Asked what Sansa must be doing today, Turner told the Los Angeles Times, ‘No wars, no battles.’

"I don't see her getting married or having children. She'd die of old age, very happy," she added.

The actor, who is nominated for an Emmy in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category along with co-stars Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Headey, also reflected upon the growth of Sansa from a starry-eyed teenager of nobility to the shrewd leader of Winterfell.

"The fact that she doesn't want power is also something to be said for her. She only cares about the North. (Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss) and I spoke about it a lot... the ways people are blinded by power.

"She can spy that in anyone. She's seen too much; she can't be (too) vigilant. We always thought she had her head screwed on maybe the best of all the characters," Turner added.

On the related note, Sophie Turner married longtime boyfriend Joe Jonas twice, once in Las Vegas, which was an intimate and hush-hush ceremony and the second time in South France in Sarrians. The June 30 wedding in France took place amidst the presence of their family members and friends. The duo got engaged in 2017 and made an official announcement on Instagram. Showing off her wedding ring, the GOT actor wrote, ''I said yes''.

While her Vegan wedding look was more of a chic, her second look was breathtaking. The traditional wedding gown by Louis Vuitton featured an optical white leather satin belt with over 14 meters of embroidered tulle.

(With PTI inputs)