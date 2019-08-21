Sonu, daughter of Bhide and Madhuri to return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the leading shows of Hindi television. The show is loved by the audience for its zeal, passion, fun and moral values which each episode brings to save us from boredom. According to the latest buzz, Sonu, one of the most loved characters of the show, is marking her comeback soon. Sonu has been away from the show as she was pursuing her studies. However, the new Sonu is expected to be seen soon on TMKOC. Nidhi Bhanushali has been playing the role of Sonu by far, however, after she quit the show, the makers are looking for an appropriate replacement.

Sonu is Bhide and Madhavi's daughter and a very dear friend to Tapu. As she is on her way to Mumbai, she asks her friends Tapu Sena to stop her parents from going to Ratnagiri. She wants to surprise her parents and thus does not want them to go away to Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile Tapu and Goli try their best to stop Madhavi and Bhide from leaving. They make excuses of heavy rainfall and storm in Ratnagiri to stop them. However, Bhide is adamant to go and called his friend working in weather department to confirm about the weather reports. After his friend tells him that Ratnagiri is pleasant and involves no risk, Bhide decided to go with Madhavi.

What will Tapu Sena do to stop Bhide and Madhavi from going to Ratnagiri?

