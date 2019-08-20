Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
  5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal reunites with on-screen son Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from the famous Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah meets and reunites with on-screen son Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi- See pics

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2019 8:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's lead Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi recently reunited with his on-screen son Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi during an event, the father-son duo was seen sharing the screen space in TMKOC for more than 7 years. During an Independence Day event, Jethalal and Tapu reunited in Mumbai and posed happily together for selfies and pictures. Dilip Joshi and Bhavya Gandhi were seen as father and son respectively on the show. However, Bhavya Gandhi quit the show after 7 years, He is presently off-screen and has grown up too. 

Bhavya Gandhi, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani shared a good bond with each other as they were shown a family on the show. They all maintain a cordial relationship with each other and are often spotted together. He was also seen with Babitaji aka Munmun Dutta during the Rakhi celebrations. Not just this, though Bhavya has left the screen, he is still very much in touch with the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was also seen at Disha Vakani's baby shower function. 

Bhavya Gandhi played a notorious kid to Jethalal and Daya in the show. Serving the show for over 7 years, he finally quit and is being replaced by Raj Anadkat. In fact, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben also left the show. 

