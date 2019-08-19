Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Update: All eyes on Tapu, find out why

Image Source : YOUTUBE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Latest Update

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Goli will be seen visiting Tapu's house late at night to convey Sonu's message to him. Tapu learns about Sonu's challenge to stop her parents from visiting Ratnagiri because she has plans to surprise them. Tapu tells Bapuji and Taarak about it after wondering what to do. When both of them leave it up to Tapu and his Sena to decide, the group of friends decides they would do something to stop Bhide from going to Ratnagiri.

Launched in 2008, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has survived the changing dynamics of Indian television besides the onslaught of digital streaming platforms. The makers said the concept of the show came to him from a Gujarati language column he would read as a child in the 1970s and 80s, Duniya Ne Undha Chashma and RK Laxman’s iconic common man cartoons.