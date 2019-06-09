Something exciting coming up! Salman Khan teases fan with boss style boomerang

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his last release Bharat. Fan and his good friend Ali Abbas Zafar made his Eid quite special with an emotional saga which is being loved by audiences. Since last two years, Salman Khan's Eid release failed to stand up to the expectations of his fans, however, Bharat brought the superstar's magic back on silver screen. It has been day four and the flick has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark. Bharat has earned over Rs 122 crore in four days and it is expected that Salman Khan starrer will continue its winning performance in next week.

Fan, who thought that they have to wait long for Salman's next project, here's good news for you. Salman has teased his fans and followers with a boomerang on Instagram. The superstar can be seen sitting on the couch like a boss. ''Something new is coming up,'' Salman captioned the post.

Have a look.

On a related note, Salman Khan will soon resume shooting of Dabangg 3. The third instalment of the hit franchise is being directed by Prabhudeva and co-stars Sonakshi Sinha. The shoot kick-started in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh and now the team has moved to Mumbai. Salman will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. The movie which also stars Alia Bhatt will release in Eid 2020.