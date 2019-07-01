Sanjivani 2 makers on National Doctor’s Day release first look featuring Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna

The wait is finally over as the makers of Sanjivani have finally released the first look of the show Sanjivani 2. On the occasion of National Doctor's Day, the makers took to the social media to wish the doctors in a unique way by sharing the pictures of the new cast from the show Sanjivani that includes Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, Sayantani Ghosh, and Namit Khanna.

The new show will have a mix of the old and new cast and will return on the TV screens really soon. The first season of the show was a medical drama which revolved around the romantic and professional lives of four medical interns. It was one of the most watched shows of the 90s’ era that even had another show Dill Mill Gayye made after it.

Meanwhile, have a look at the picture here:

Sanjivani 2 makers on National Doctor’s Day release first look featuring Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna

Talking about the new show Gurdeep Kohli who was also a part of the old show told Spotboye, “Sanjivani was a very impactful show for the viewers. I remember during my Sanjivani journey and even after that, I met a lot of youngsters who took up medicine because of our show. Our hospital was worshipped by the audience and the characters were extremely loved. I would like to add that Dr. Juhi is extremely excited to recreate magic with Sanjivani once again and also would like to thank Star Plus and Alchemy Productions to have once again created this wonderful television show with a cult following.”

While Mohnish Behl in an interview to the same portal said, "It's a wonderful moment. What has drawn me towards the show are the three 'S', Star Plus, Sanjivani and Siddhartha. It's an iconic show with which I had begun my journey on television and it's coming back after 18 years. This time we will be approaching the show with more maturity and human emotions more subtly than before. All the best to all of us I would say."

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.