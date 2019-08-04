Roadies fame Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio expecting their first baby

Roadies fame Raghu Ram and his wife Natalie Di Luccio got married in a beautiful South Indian wedding ceremony that took place in Goa in the year 2018. The couple is all ready to welcome their first baby as Natalie is pregnant. The man who is known for his fierce attitude took to his social media handle to share a picture with his wife in which he can be seen caressing the baby bump while she held a little pair of shoes.

The picture was shared on Instagram on August 5 with a caption that read, "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! @nataliediluccio #OverTheMoon." He even shared another picture on Twitter and captioned it as, “1 + 1 = 3 #OverTheMoon #ComingSoon @nataliediluccioHave a look at the pictures below:

This was Raghu’s second marriage with Natalie as previously he was married to Sugandha Garg but the two very happily got separated and announced it in the most badass way possible. Later talking about Italian-Canadian singer, he told Mumbai Mirror, "Sugandha was the first one to know about Natalie from me. She said that if she had to pick a girl for me it would be her. They've had many conversations behind my back. I am sure Sugandha has given some advice on the dos and don'ts with me. She also told me about the mistakes I should avoid making this time."

Meanwhile have a look at the couple here:

He opened up about how he fell in love with her and said, "I forwarded her videos to a few friends. Later, she was in Mumbai and apparently everyone she met asked her to connect with me. When we finally did in 2011, she put up a picture with me on Facebook and everyone warned her against me. We met socially once or twice over the years. I always found her sweet, gentle and graceful. We decided to meet up and we got along really well. One thing led to another and here we are. On March 26 last year, we made it official as a couple, Natalie has really taken me by surprise."

