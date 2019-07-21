Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula cries as he remembers late brother Rupesh, wife Yuvika Chaudhary consoles him

TV actor Prince Narula lost his young brother Rupesh, aged 25 in an accident. The actor couldn’t resist tears on the stage of Nach Baliye 9 while shooting for the premiere episode along with wife Yuvika Chaudhary on Saturday night. Prince’s brother died after he got drowned at a beach in Toronto recently. Rupesh got married just two months ago and his wife was reportedly to join him soon. A moment of sadness took over in Salman Khan's show Nach Baliye 9 when Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary were introduced. Bigg Boss season 9 winner Prince broke down on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, when his wife Yuvika narrated the incident of his younger brother’s death.

Prince and his wife tear up as they take over the stage just after receiving the news of Rupesh’s demise. Host Maniesh Paul is further seen consoling Prince and asking him to be brave as producer Salman Khan praises him and calls him the bravest.

Consoling Prince Narula, Salman Khan said, "To lose someone this young is the most difficult thing in life. You have come here (on Nach Baliye) despite your brother's demise... I think you're the strongest men I have ever come across and now you win this show. You need to win this show and you need to win it for your brother."

Prince Narula's brother Rupesh Narula

“Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi (It has been just two month since he got married). He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon...Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend", Prince Narula was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 and with Nach Baliye 9, the couple is entering their first reality show post their 2018 wedding.

