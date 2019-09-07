Mona Singh finds love again. Actress reportedly dating a South Indian

Mona Singh finds love again

TV actress Mona Singh who is currently seen in Alt Balaji's web show MOM: Mission Over Mars has reportedly found love again. The TV actress, who shot to fame with Sony TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi is dating a South Indian guy. As per Spotboye, Mona plans to tie the knot with him soon as the couple is quite serious about each other. Not much is known about Mona Singh's boyfriend and even the actress is in no mood to let the cat out of the bag.

For unversed, Mona was earlier in relationship with Band of Boys fame Karan Oberoi. She was also rumoured to be dating Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal. However, both of her relationships didn't last forever. Well, we are happy that Mona has finally found her dream man to settle down with. For now, we have to wait for the official announcement.

On a related note, Mona and Ekta Kapoor are no longer BFFs. Both of them were quite close to each other and often shared photos together on Instagram. However, lately, differences surfaced between them and they are no more in talking terms. They even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mona didn't even attend MOM's trailer launch. It is being said that the actress was partying with her close buddy Gaurav Gera nearby.