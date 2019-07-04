Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover flaunts his chiseled body in shirtless picture from Switzerland

The team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are in Switzerland these days for the shoot and the cast is having a gala time in between the shoots. Be it Ekta Kapoor, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan or Karan Singh Grover, the Instagram handles of the celebs are filled with beautiful pictures in the picturesque locations. Everyone is keeping their fans up to date with their BTS videos which are proof that they are having super fun.

Karan aka Mr. Bajaj during his free time enjoyed the Swiss weather with his tanned body and chiseled muscles. He posted pictures on his Instagram account where he is seen laying on the grass bed and chilling. He captioned the picture as, “What I do between shots, work on my tan! #zurichlake #heavenonearth #grateful”

Previously too he posted a picture with a beautiful backdrop and captioned it as, “As the veil gets thinner, we must move forward and not leave room for worry because they’ve got our back. This is the highest truth. #grateful #144000 #wakeup.”

Previously, Ekta shared a video where the team was seen making fun of Mr. Bajaj whose hair colour came off in the rain. Have a look:

Talking about the current track of the show, it will soon get exciting as Prerna will get married to Mr. Bajaj that will leave Anurag heartbroken. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.