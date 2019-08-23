Kapil Sharma's hilarious chat with Prabhas will leave you ROFL-ing. Watch video

Kapil Sharma's hilarious chat with Prabhas

Prabhas is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller Saaho. The trilingual film directed by Sujeeth also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, Prabhas and Shraddha made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Saaho and the actors had a blast.

The Comedy King left everyone in splits with his witty one-liners and questions. Sony TV shared a promo of the episode and it seems to be a joyride. At the beginning of the clip, taking a jibe at Prabhas' whopping fee, Kapil links the theft of Rs 2000 crore in the movie with the superstar. The comedian also mocked his English and Prabhas' Hindi. Everyone knows that the Baahubali actor speaks less, hence, Kapil didn't leave this opportunity to take a dig at him.

Kapil also cracked a couple of jokes on Shraddha leaving her in splits. Both the stars looked in a cheerful mood and were seen laughing at Kapil's joke. In the clip, Kapil asks a fan question to Prabhas that what would he do if he becomes a Prime Minister for a day. "I think, I will stop interviews for the industry,'' the actor replies.

Watch the clip below:

On a related note, Saaho, which was earlier slated to release on August 15 was pushed forward and will now hit the screens on August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and others. Saaho produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, simultaneously.