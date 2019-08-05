Kapil Sharma reveals his first salary, used to work at printing mill

Kapil Sharma reveals his first salary, used to work at printing mills

Kapil Sharma has been winning hearts as a comedian on television for many years. He has not just become a household name but a part of his fans’ family with his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The popular comedian started his journey on television as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and he hasn’t turned back since then. While Kapil Sharma is one of the highest-earning celebrities on the television, he used to earn just Rs 1500 before that.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Khandaani Shafashana. The actors had a lot of fun with the host Kapil Sharma and even talked about their first earning. Talking about the same Kapil Sharma revealed that his first salary was merely Rs 1500. The reports suggest before entering the world of comedy shows, Kapil Sharma used to work at a printing mill. On the show when Kpail revealed about his first job at the printing mill, Archana Puran Singh quickly intervened and teased him saying that now he is printing notes.

It's going to be a non stop laughter riot with Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah, on and off camera! Here's a glimpse of some behind the scenes fun with the duo, and more fun awaits in #TheKapilSharmaShow, tonight at 9:30 PM pic.twitter.com/Pbw9pD7DVw — Sony TV (@SonyTV) August 3, 2019

Kapil Sharma is said to be the highest-paid celebrity on television. He has managed to gain mass popularity with his quick humour and charm on the small screen. The actor-comedian has also been a part of many controversies, but his fan base has only strengthened with time. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she used to e an assistant to a fashion designer before she made her debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg.

On the personal front, Kapil Sharma is currently in Canada with his wife Ginni Chatrath for his babymoon. The actor is expecting his first baby and has flown away to Canada to spend some time with his wife. The actor got married to Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018. The couple has three receptions after the marriage including a reception for all the Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. From Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to Mika, everyone gathered to bless the newlyweds at the reception.

