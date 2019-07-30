Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath witness beautiful sight as they go for drive in Canada

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath witness beautiful sight as they go for drive in Canada

Kapil Sharma along with wife Ginni Chatrath is vacationing in Canada as they are ready to welcome their first baby. Kapil took his wife for a drive and they witness the most beautiful sight. Watch video!

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 14:20 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Kapil Sharma is an Indian stand-up comedian, and his wife Ginni Chatrath witness beautiful sight as they go for drive in Canada, 

India's famous comedian Kapil Sharma is excited to welcome his first child. Kapil Sharma is currently vacationing in Canada with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath. Ginni and Kapil are spending quality time in Canada and enjoying their babymoon phase. Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram account and shared a video of a beautiful sight. As Kapil and Ginni took to a tour around the city and saw beautiful birds crossing the road. To make it convenient for them, Kapil stopped the car and let them cross with ease.

Kapil Sharma shared the video of this beautiful scene and captioned it as, "How beautiful is this  #beautiful #britishcolumbia #nature #naturelovers #love #youandme.”

Watch video here

On the work front, The Kapil Sharma Show is doing great. After Kapil Sharma got married last year in December, he marked his comeback to the show. Not just this, Kapil Sharma has recently dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2. He will be dunning for the Red character in the movie. Not only Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sarda have joined him in the movie.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, meet Red.. he's got something to tell you, stay tuned for more 😎🤙

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on

Watch the trailer of The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda join Kapil Sharma for film, deets inside

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News

Click Here For Latest Bollywood Photos| Television News

For more Bollywood updates and latest news, visit our Facebook Page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKarisma Kapoor shares throwback video of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor dancing in rain Next StoryAjith Kumar teams up with Boney Kapoor for AK60, to begin shoot in August  