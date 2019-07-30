Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath witness beautiful sight as they go for drive in Canada

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma is an Indian stand-up comedian, and his wife Ginni Chatrath witness beautiful sight as they go for drive in Canada,

India's famous comedian Kapil Sharma is excited to welcome his first child. Kapil Sharma is currently vacationing in Canada with pregnant wife Ginni Chatrath. Ginni and Kapil are spending quality time in Canada and enjoying their babymoon phase. Kapil Sharma recently took to his Instagram account and shared a video of a beautiful sight. As Kapil and Ginni took to a tour around the city and saw beautiful birds crossing the road. To make it convenient for them, Kapil stopped the car and let them cross with ease.

Kapil Sharma shared the video of this beautiful scene and captioned it as, "How beautiful is this #beautiful #britishcolumbia #nature #naturelovers #love #youandme.”

On the work front, The Kapil Sharma Show is doing great. After Kapil Sharma got married last year in December, he marked his comeback to the show. Not just this, Kapil Sharma has recently dubbed for the Hindi version of The Angry Birds Movie 2. He will be dunning for the Red character in the movie. Not only Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sarda have joined him in the movie.

