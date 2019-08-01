Image Source : TWITTER Sunil Grover on struggle before The Kapil Sharma Show: Gutthi earned me a household name

Sunil Grover is known as one of the popular comedians on Indian television. The actor came into limelight for his portrayal as Gutti on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor also wowed fans with Bollywood projects such as Salman Khan starrer Bharat and Pathakha. Coming from a non-filmy background, his dream of acting looked unsure but destiny had its own plans. While he was doing his masters in theatre from Punjab, Sunil was discovered by Jaspal Bhatti. Sunil came to Mumbai and started working with the late comedian on his shows.

Sunil Grover recently opened up about his days of struggle in Mumbai till he became a big name in the television industry. In an 'inspiring' post for 'Humans of Bombay', Sunil revealed that he came to Mumbai soon after finishing his masters in theatre.

"I'd only earn around Rs 500 a month. But I thought I'd be successful soon. Eventually, I realised that there were many like me, who were 'superstars' of their town & 'strugglers' here. Soon, I had no income and was given a harsh reality check," the 41-year-old actor said in the post.

Despite being 'demotivated', he never stopped looking out for work. However, it wasn't easy for him. He was once selected to act in a TV show and shot for it for a few days. However, he later learnt that he had been replaced.

"At the same time, I also started getting work in voiceovers. So when I'd be rejected from TV and films, I had a cushion to fall back upon - something that most didn't have. I realised how fortunate I was and regained my strength bit by bit," Sunil said,



"Around that time, I got offered to do a radio show. It was only going to be aired in Delhi, but when that show went live, it went viral! They decided to air it across India! After that, I got work in radio, TV and films. Soon 'Gutthi' happened & in no time, became a household name! I remember I was called on a live show & when I went on stage, the audience was roaring for me! I turned to make sure there wasn’t anyone else, whom they were clapping for - but it was all for me," he added.

Sunil Grover was last seen in the film Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif who played Kumud Raina in the film. The film was a huge box office success and fans loved the character Sunil Grover played on screen. Sunil thanked all his fans for all the love and appreciation conveyed to him post the release of the film. This film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sunil's performance in the film stood out as he packed an extra punch with his wit and humour.

