Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Hina Khan's Eid celebration with Rocky Jaiswal and friends was all about fun. See viral photos

Hina Khan's Eid celebration with Rocky Jaiswal and friends was all about fun. See viral photos

Hina Khan celebrated Eid with friends Shalini Kapoor, Rohit Sagar and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2019 6:51 IST
Representative News Image

Hina Khan celebrated Eid with Rocky Jaiswal and friends.

TV actress Hina Khan's Eid pictures have surfaced on social media and if they are anything to go by, the celebration looks fun with a lot of laughter. The actress who is having a hectic schedule took some time off to celebrate the festival with her close ones. After coming back from Cannes, Hina is busy shooting for her projects. Hence, she wished her fans late on Eid and even apologised them. She went on to say that she gorged on sheer khoorma and now she will have to hit the gym to burn all the calories.

The actress even shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram story. In one of the photos, Hina can be seen striking a beautiful pose in ethnic outfit. She completed her look with minimum makeup and statement earrings. In other photos, she can be seen posing with her entire group including friends Shalini Kapoor, Rohit Sagar and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Check out photos below.

View this post on Instagram

#hinakhan celebrates #eid with her boyfriend rocky and family ❤️❤️ #eid2019 #hungryboo #hungryboodaily

A post shared by Bollywood Insider (@bollyinsides) on

India Tv - Hina Khan's Eid celebration

Hina Khan's Eid celebration

India Tv - Hina Khan's Eid celebration

Hina Khan's Eid celebration

India Tv - Hina Khan's Eid celebration

Hina Khan's Eid celebration

India Tv - Hina Khan's Eid celebration

Hina Khan's Eid celebration

On a related note, Hina Khan recently came to Mumbai after smashing appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Post her red-carpet debut, Hina went on Europe vacation with Rocky. She kept her fans glued by sharing pictures from her Paris and Switzerland vacay.

Hina, who was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will soon start shooting for Vikram Bhatt's movie. She will also be seen a film titled Wish List opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and it is being directed by Rahat Kazmi.Reports state that Hina Khan can be a part of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryShoaib Ibrahim buys his dream luxury bike on Eid, wife Dipika Kakar cheers for him Next StoryPriyanka Chopra trolled yet again; This time for wearing saree for photoshoot  