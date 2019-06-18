Image Source : TWITTER HC moved against telecast of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil

A plea was filed in the Madras High Court Tuesday seeking a direction for constitution of a panel to censor television programmes and restrain Star Vijay channel from broadcasting the show "Bigg Boss" hosted by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan without censor certificate.

Advocate K Suthan, who filed the plea, also wanted the court to direct the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) to take appropriate action against the channel and producer Endemole India Private Limited for conducting the programme contrary to IBF's content code and certification rules.

According to the petitioner, IBF's rules expressly prohibit sex, obscenity and also indecent degrading, derogatory content. However, television channels across the country were least bothered about the rules, he submitted.

"Particularly, "Bigg Boss" show hosted by actor Kamal Haasan is being telecast with abusive content only with the view to increase the TRP ratings and get monetary benefits without any social responsibility," Suthan submitted.

Pointing out that films which were produced with huge budgets were permitted to be screened only after obtaining clearance from the censor board, the petitioner said such content telecast on television channels did not go through any scrutiny.

Claiming that parents and elders were embarrassed and worried even as children are attracted to such shows, the petitioner as an interim measure wanted the court to restrain the television channel from telecasting the show without clearance from censor board.

The plea is likely to be heard by a division bench of justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday.

The third season of "Bigg Boss" in Tamil is scheduled to go on air on June 23.