Dipika Kakar confirms that Divyanka Tripathi was the first choice for Kahan Hum Kahan Tum lead role

Divyanka Tripathi had been the first choice to play the lead role in Star Plus show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum. However, the things did not go as per the plan and Dipika Kakar bagged the lead role. In a recent interview with Spotboye, Dipika Kakar reveals how was she finalised for the role and got it. Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12 and she received a lot of support from her fans. after Sasural Simar Ka, coming on Bigg Boss 12, gave Dipika's career an instant boost.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is a Star Plus fiction show, where we will get to see Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover sharing the screen space together. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a narrator of the show and will be marking his debut on the small screen. Dipika will be seen playing the role of an actress Sonakshi whose love interest, Dr. Rohit Sippy is a professional surgeon. Coming from different professional space, they try to combat the challenges in their relationship.

According to the interview with Spotboye, Dipika revealed, "It was destined to come do me. I remember before entering Bigg Boss house, Sandip had discussed this show to me. He even told me that he is considering me and Divyanka for it. In fact, one more girl was in his mind. He asked me to give a look test but unfortunately, we didn't get time to do that as I had to go inside the Bigg Boss house. So, after the reality show ended, I thought that by now the project must have gone on floors, as it was already 4 months after our first discussion. But one day, suddenly Sandip called me saying that the project has not gone on floors as Divyanaka was finalised and ready to shoot but due to her date issues she had to back out. So, that’s how it came back to me and I am extremely happy about it. I remember when I heard the brief of the show for the first time, the thing which came to my mind was, ‘I wish I could do this.”

Earlier Divyanka Tripathi was almost finalised for the show. However, due to lack of availability of the dates, she chose to opt out. Thus, Dipika Kakr got the opportunity and was finalised for the show.