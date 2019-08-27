Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget aka Maya’s fans want Bepannah actor Harshad Chopda opposite her

Jennifer Winget will soon be seen playing the role of Maya in Beyhadh 2. Fans now want the makers to cast her Bepannah co-actor Harshad Chopda opposite her.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2019 19:55 IST
Representative News Image

Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget aka Maya’s fans want Bepannah actor Harshad Chopda opposite her

TV actress Jennifer Winget recently announced her association with Beyhadh 2 yet again as Maya. Her fans got all excited to know about her comeback in the show that gave her a lot of popularity. Jennifer was seen playing the role of a psychopath girl who could go to any extent to get the love from Arjun aka Kushal Tandon. Well for the second season, the fans want Jennifer to re-unite with her Bepannah co-actor Harshad Chopda for the same and that is the reason on social media trends of #ComeBackHarshadChopda have started coming up.

Bepannah just like Beyhadh was counted amongst one of the most loveable shows of the small screen that captured a lot of hearts. Previously there were reports of Harshad joining the show after Kushal denied being a part of the second season. However, the recent Spotboye reports stated that Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit Suchanti and Siddharth Sharma have been approached by the makers of the show opposite the actress but no official announcement has been made yet.

Meanwhile, have a look at how people are writing on social media to show their support for the duo.

