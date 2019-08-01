Friday, August 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photos on beau Vicky Jain's birthday. Check them out here

Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photos on beau Vicky Jain's birthday. Check them out here

Ankita Lokhande is head over heels in love with her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain and her Instagram is proof.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2019 23:50 IST
Representative News Image

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is head over heels in love with beau Vicky Jain. The actress who shot to fame with popular Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta has been dating Vicky for a while now. Ankita's Instagram has several lovey-dovey photos of the couple and you just can't afford to miss them. Ever since she announced her relationship with Vicky, she has been treating her fans with mushy photos.

The actress today took to Instagram to wish her businessman boyfriend on his birthday. Sharing a couple of romantic pictures, she wrote, ''Happy birthday to you Mr.jain wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs #happybirthdayvikki''. While in one of the photos, the duo can be seen enjoying some pool time, in another snap, they are having fun in snow. Check out the post below.

This is not the first time that Ankita and Vicky Jain indulged in PDA. Earlier, a video of the duo kissing while dancing at a friend’s wedding went viral on the internet. The video was circulated by many fan pages on Instagram and her fans were super happy to see that their beloved actress has finally moved on in her life. Check out the video here-

View this post on Instagram

@lokhandeankita dancing with boyfriend Vicky at a wedding #ankitalokhande #vickyjain #arjunbijlani

A post shared by It's TV Time (@shiningbollywood) on

Ankita previously dated Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They were even reported to get married, however, they parted their ways.

On the professional front, Ankita made her Bollywood debut as Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her acting was appreciated by fans and critics alike.

View this post on Instagram

Holi hai😊

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMohnish Bahl: Nervous about Sanjivani 2 Next Story  