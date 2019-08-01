Ankita Lokhande shares romantic photos on beau Vicky Jain's birthday. Check them out here

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is head over heels in love with beau Vicky Jain. The actress who shot to fame with popular Zee TV show Pavitra Rishta has been dating Vicky for a while now. Ankita's Instagram has several lovey-dovey photos of the couple and you just can't afford to miss them. Ever since she announced her relationship with Vicky, she has been treating her fans with mushy photos.

The actress today took to Instagram to wish her businessman boyfriend on his birthday. Sharing a couple of romantic pictures, she wrote, ''Happy birthday to you Mr.jain wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs #happybirthdayvikki''. While in one of the photos, the duo can be seen enjoying some pool time, in another snap, they are having fun in snow. Check out the post below.

This is not the first time that Ankita and Vicky Jain indulged in PDA. Earlier, a video of the duo kissing while dancing at a friend’s wedding went viral on the internet. The video was circulated by many fan pages on Instagram and her fans were super happy to see that their beloved actress has finally moved on in her life. Check out the video here-

Ankita previously dated Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They were even reported to get married, however, they parted their ways.

On the professional front, Ankita made her Bollywood debut as Jhalkari Bai in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Her acting was appreciated by fans and critics alike.