Ace of Space 2: Shrinking walls, soaring courage; Witness the ultimate fight for survival with Vikas Gupta

It’s time for the quirkiest battle of extremes. Between them is the fight for the basic survival need – Space. Packed with a fresh concept and a newer bunch of contestants, MTV brings back its captive reality show MTV Ace of Space S2 starting 24th August, every day at 6PM. Post an astounding first season, the dynamic Vikas Gupta returns as the Mastermind to take you through his world replete with confessions, clashes, chaos, shrinking walls, yet never-ending entertainment.

18 contestants, 72 days, 1 New House with shrinking spaces, and The Mastermind- MTV Ace of Space Season 2 promises to keep you amazed from the word go with Less Space, More Drama. With a new theme and a differently designed set-up, this season will be home to more grueling tasks and challenges to asses contestant compatibility. The Mastermind’s house is now divided into two factions. As both these teams go head-on, deprived of sunlight for 72 long days- the shrinking walls and Mastermind’s curveball will add onto the pressure.

Commenting on his comeback and the launch of the second season of MTV Ace of Space, Mastermind Vikas Gupta said, “Yes I am back with the second season, it’s difficult to not do something that you loved and learnt so much doing it and my lost souls (My Fans) shower immense amount of love and as a matter of fact after doing the show the number of my lost souls only grew as they got to see a completely different side of me. Ace of Space season 1 was an experimental show which did extremely well, and we succeeded in making our way into our viewers heart, as we tested the houseguests and made them choose between head and heart, with the second season it’s going to be more tough and challenging as I will be testing their beliefs and conditioning. There is always a lot of me in Ace of Space & vice versa”

Starting off as a twisted social experiment, MTV Ace of Space was an instant hit amongst the audience culminating into a high-octane debut season. The new season will additionally have a few interactive elements for enhanced digital interaction to keep the fans engaged. Viewers will also be able to engage through ‘Main Bhi Mastermind’ contest on social media and be a witness to the in-house experience. The first season saw some of the most entertaining contestants and their memorable highpoints with Divya Agarwal taking the trophy home. This time, MTV Ace of Space S2 promises to up the ante with more exciting faces and the Mastermind, set to rule everyone’s hearts and minds.

Tune-in to MTV Ace of Space S2 starting 24th August, every day at 6 PM only on MTV.

