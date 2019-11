Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vatsal Sheth makes ‘bhoot wali’ entry in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Post the leap in TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, TV actor Vatsal Sheth has made his entry in Abir and Mishti's life. The actor was last seen in Ek Haseena Thi and garnered much praise for his acting and now he has joined the star cast of the most popular show. The actor will be seen as Mishti aka Rhea Sharma’s love interest in the show named Nanu. Talking about his role, Vatsal said, “I play an NRI, an old friend of the heroine, and my entry will bring surprises and twists.”