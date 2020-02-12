Kartik thrashes Luv and Kush in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Will the Goenkas cover up the crime committed by their sons or will they set an example by punishing them for attempting to exploit a woman? The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will answer all your questions. Luv bullied Trisha as she walked alone on the road by taking away her Dupatta. He also went on to tease her, even as Kush asked him not to do so. But problems began after Luv and Kush realised that Trisha is known to Naira and that she shall stay in Goenka Villa. Now, Kartik has found out that Luv and Kush were the ones who molested Trisha and, is seen thrashing them in the upcoming episode of the show.