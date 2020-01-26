Choti Sarrdaarni: Param's innocent love brings Meher back to life after death

Choti Sarrdarni: Meher and Param

Problems for Meher of serial Chhoti Sarrdaarni never seem to end. New problems continue coming her way but she always comes out of it with flying colours. Will she manage to do it this time too? Meher decides to donate a part of her liver after the donor for Param could not be arranged. Sarab tries to convince Meher to not do it as she is pregnant and it would create complications for her. Despite the danger, Meher decides to go for the donor's operation. However, during the process, Meher gives life to Param but loses her battle with life and she is declared dead. What will happen now?