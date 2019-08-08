Image Source : TWITTER TV actor Karan Patel threatens watchman for beating Mumbai dog Lucky to death, watch video

Several celebrities and commoners took to their social media handles to criticize a heinous act of beating a dog, Lucky, in Worli, Mumbai. The latest reports suggest that the dog, Lucky, who brutally beaten up by security guards as he was seeking shelter during rain passed away on Wednesday.

And now, Karan Patel who is best known for his role as Raman Bhalla, in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took to his Instagram raise the concern over animal rights. He bashed accused 'Bhatiya and watchmen' of the building. He posted a video from Bulgaria and said that he is giving an ultimatum to the people who have done the crime. he also said he would make the accused people's life hell as soon as he comes back to India. He captioned the same as,"#Bhatiya and the #Watchman from the #Building in #Worli .... count your days ..... you Assholes #Beat the poor #Dog to #Death and it's not going to be easy for you to get out of this one. #We #AnimalLovers will make sure that you Bastards are punished ....!"