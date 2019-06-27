Image Source : INSTAGRAM Starcast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 heads to Switzerland, Mr. Bajaj's daughter enters the show

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will head to Switzerland for the upcoming episodes. According to the buzz, it is here when Prerna(Erica Fernandez) and Mr. Bajaj(Karan Singh Grover) will get married to each other, after coming down to certain agreement. Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's daughter will mark her entry to the show. Also, the little girl who saved Prerna's life when she was kidnapped is actually Mr. Bajaj's daughter. The entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is in a mood to have fun. Watch Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan doing the Bhangra on the sets.

