Thursday, June 27, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Starcast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 heads to Switzerland, Mr. Bajaj's daughter enters the show

Starcast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 heads to Switzerland, Mr. Bajaj's daughter enters the show

Read In Hindi

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will head to Switzerland for the upcoming episodes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2019 22:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Starcast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 heads to Switzerland, Mr. Bajaj's daughter enters the show

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will head to Switzerland for the upcoming episodes. According to the buzz, it is here when Prerna(Erica Fernandez) and Mr. Bajaj(Karan Singh Grover) will get married to each other, after coming down to certain agreement. Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's daughter will mark her entry to the show. Also, the little girl who saved Prerna's life when she was kidnapped is actually Mr. Bajaj's daughter. The entire cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is in a mood to have fun. Watch Anurag Basu aka Parth Samthaan doing the Bhangra on the sets.

More more related information, keep watching the space.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryPicture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit by volleyball goes viral, internet flooded with memes Next Story  