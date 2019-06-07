Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes share their V-log and romantic photoshoot- Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes share their Vlog and romantic photoshoot Watch video

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandez aka Prerna Sharma who are playing an on-screen couple in daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are rumoured to be a real-life couple too. Recently, they have been on a trip for a romantic photo shoot. They have come up with a wonderful romantic getaway destination and their photo shoot is worth watching. Watch how Erica and Parth spent their weekend.

There have been rumours about the couple's ongoing romance. However, none of the two has confirmed the news. Talking about Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2, the couple has finally reunited after Hina Khan aka Komolika has been found dead or missing. But their life brings more challenges. There has been news about Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's entry in the show soon. Keep watching the space to know what happens in the show next!